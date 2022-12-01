Billie Eilish Says Falling in Love Is Hard For Her: ‘It’s a Spooky Thing’

Billie Eilish opens up about her love life, kind of, in a new cover story interview with High Snobiety. The typically private singer recently confirmed in a Vanity Fair interview that she is dating The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford and that she’s “really excited… really happy about it,” noting that she is now snuggling up with a man she considers the “hottest f—ing f—er alive.”

Speaking to Snobiety, Eilish, 20, was a bit more circumspect about her love life, avoiding mentioning her 31-year-old partner while speaking in more general terms about the head-spinning concept of amour. “Falling in love is hard for me,” she said. “It’s a spooky ting, love. It’s really spooky.”

For the most part, the piece focuses on Eilish’s fashion evolution over her past 7 years in the public eye, with the singer best known for her baggy, unisex look noting that “when I meet people who don’t care about clothing — what they wear and how they wear it — it boggles my mind.” Over the past few years, Oscar winner Eilish has begun to dip her toe into higher fashion — turning heads at the 2022 Met Gala this year with her upcycled Gucci gown — even though she definitely has conflicted feelings about the importance some in the industry put on outer appearance.

“There’s a performative nature to fashion week that really pisses me off, because I’m like, ‘Please pay attention to the clothes,'” she said, noting that fashion is a “driving force” for her, as well as a way to connect with people. “People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn’t change. That’s why I went so far to the other side,” she said of her early look. “I was trying to prove, ‘Hey, f–k you guys, I can do whatever I want.’ Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it’s not gonna be a f—ing headline.”

All that trying on different sartorial attitudes was a fun game, but that’s all it was to Eilish, duh. “It’s not that you wear one thing, and that’s your new style — you f—ing keep wearing a bunch of s–t,” she said. For the record, the currently raven-haired Eilish said she feels sexier when she dresses masculine, though her side ramble into being a blonde last year did not turn out how she’d expected.

“When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me],” she said. With a new fragrance, Eilish No. 2, the singer said she feels like she’s earned the public’s trust and can expand her empire to include more non-musical ventures. “I think that people have taken me more seriously because I’ve had this more masculine [way of dressing] throughout my career,” she said. “If I had been more feminine and girly, people would’ve been a lot less respectful of me.”