Billie Eilish Debuts New Melancholy Ballad ‘TV’ During Manchester Show: ‘This Is One We Just Wrote’

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the "Happier Than Ever Tour" at The Forum on April 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Billie Eilish had a special treat for the fans at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Tuesday night (June 7). “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish said before she and her brother/producer Finneas debuted a track called “TV.”

“This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you,” she said before launching into the hushed, wistful ballad, which featured accompaniment from Finneas on acoustic guitar. “I don’t wanna talk right now/ I just wanna watch TV/ I’ll stay in the pool and drown/ So I don’t have to watch you leave/ I’ll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer/ Maybe I should get some sleep/ Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other… What’s the point of anything?/ All of my friends are missing again/ That’s what happens when you fall in love,” Eilish sang in her signature husky whisper.

Later in the song, Eilish appeared to get topical, singing, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” before ending with the hypnotically repeated outro “Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem.”

Eilish will take time this week to appear at the upcoming six-day “Overheated” climate conference, which will take over the O2 Arena in London from June 10-12, 16 and June 25-26. Presented by Eilish, Support + Feed and REVERB will overlap with the UK/Ireland dates on the singer’s Happier Than Ever world tour and feature a mix of musicians, climate activists and designers to “discuss the climate crisis and their work to make a difference.”

The other hosts/speakers at the event include a number of climate activists, with Sigrid and Love Ssega slate to perform during the June 16 Music Climate Session. An accompanying documentary will also feature Eilish, Finneas and Yungblud, as well as fashion icon Dame Vivenne Westwood, Glastonbury festival co-organizer Emily Eavis, Girl in Red, Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird, climate activist Tori Tsui and cultural sustainability fashion activist/entrepreneur Samata Pattinson.

