Billie Eilish Delivers Sultry Acoustic Performance of ‘Billie Bossa Nova’: Watch

With help from Finneas on guitar and backing vocals.

Billie Eilish, “Billie Bossa Nova (Acoustic)"
Billie Eilish, “Billie Bossa Nova (Acoustic)" Courtesy Photo

Billie Eilish unveiled an acoustic performance of her song “Billie Bossa Nova” on Monday (Dec. 20).

In the clip, the newly brunette superstar is joined by her elder brother/producer FINNEAS as she runs through the bossa nova-infused cut. “I’m not sentimental/ But there’s somethin’ ’bout the way you look tonight/ That makes me wanna take a picture/ Make a movie with you that we’d have to hide/ You better lock your phone/ And look at me when you’re alone/ Won’t take a lot to get you goin’/ I’m sorry if it’s torture though/ I know, I know,” she croons over FINNEAS’ acoustic guitar and smooth backing vocals.

The track serves as a sonic outlier on Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which also contains singles “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” “NDA,” the genre-shifting title track and “Male Fantasy.”

Earlier this month, Eilish pulled double duty during a Christmas-themed Saturday Night Live, serving as both host and musical guest as she played a TikTok-loving nurse, sent out the most passive-aggressive holiday card of all time, directed a hip-hop nativity, turned her awkwardness around Santa into a big-band tune, and more.

As she closes out a banner, the vegan songstress has also been named PETA’s Person of the Year. And while Eilish is currently nominated for seven Grammy Awards at the upcoming 2022 ceremony — including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, best music video and best music film — her last name also happens to be among the most mispronounced words of 2021.

Watch Eilish’s acoustic take on “Billie Bossa Nova” below.

