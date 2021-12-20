Billie Eilish Delivers Sultry Acoustic Performance of ‘Billie Bossa Nova’: Watch

Billie Eilish unveiled an acoustic performance of her song “Billie Bossa Nova” on Monday (Dec. 20).

In the clip, the newly brunette superstar is joined by her elder brother/producer FINNEAS as she runs through the bossa nova-infused cut. “I’m not sentimental/ But there’s somethin’ ’bout the way you look tonight/ That makes me wanna take a picture/ Make a movie with you that we’d have to hide/ You better lock your phone/ And look at me when you’re alone/ Won’t take a lot to get you goin’/ I’m sorry if it’s torture though/ I know, I know,” she croons over FINNEAS’ acoustic guitar and smooth backing vocals.

The track serves as a sonic outlier on Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which also contains singles “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” “NDA,” the genre-shifting title track and “Male Fantasy.”

Earlier this month, Eilish pulled double duty during a Christmas-themed Saturday Night Live, serving as both host and musical guest as she played a TikTok-loving nurse, sent out the most passive-aggressive holiday card of all time, directed a hip-hop nativity, turned her awkwardness around Santa into a big-band tune, and more.

As she closes out a banner, the vegan songstress has also been named PETA’s Person of the Year. And while Eilish is currently nominated for seven Grammy Awards at the upcoming 2022 ceremony — including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, best music video and best music film — her last name also happens to be among the most mispronounced words of 2021.

Watch Eilish’s acoustic take on “Billie Bossa Nova” below.