Billie Eilish Dishes the Assist on Labrinth’s ‘Never Felt So Alone’: Stream It Now

Billie Eilish, the superstar, alternative pop-phenomenon, is on featured-artist duty for Labrinth‘s latest release, “Never Felt So Alone.”

Dropping at the stroke of midnight, the single credits Eilish and her producer brother Finneas as composer and lyricists.

Eilish’s unmistakable dreamy vocals flow in the background of this mid-to-slow tempo track, as she recites the track’s title.

Labrinth, the British artist and producer (real name: Timothy McKenzie), had teased the tune earlier in the week, with a trailer that had many wondering if it could really, truly, actually be Billie Eilish on the mic.

It is.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Billie Eilish FINNEAS Labrinth See latest videos, charts and news

“Never Felt So Alone” was featured in Euphoria‘s second season, but had remained unreleased since the show’s latest installment dropped on HBO Max last year.

The collaboration didn’t appear from out of nowhere. Labrinth was one of Eilish’s special guests during one of her hometown shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last December. The two teamed up that night for a live performance of, you guessed it — “Never Felt So Alone.”

Eilish is anything but a vocal gun-for-hire. The Labrinth collaboration is just her third guest appearance, after 2018’s “Sirens” with Denzel Curry and JID; and 2020’s “Sunny” with her own brother.

The “Bad Guy” singer has two full length albums to her name, 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and 2021’s Happier Than Ever, both of which reigned over albums charts everywhere. Along the way, she became just the the second artist in Grammy Awards history to win all four of the Big Four categories, and became the youngest artist to write and perform a James Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” aged just 18.

Stream “Never Felt So Alone” below.