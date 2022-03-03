Which Was Your Favorite Billboard Women in Music Performance? Vote!

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 2), and featured a star-studded lineup performers and honorees for the ceremony.

Olivia Rodrigo (2022 Woman of the Year), H.E.R. (Impact Award), Doja Cat (Powerhouse Award), Bonnie Raitt (Icon Award), Gabby Barrett (Rising Star Award), Karol G (Rule Breaker Award), Phoebe Bridgers (Trailblazer Award), Saweetie (Game Changer Award) and Summer Walker (Chart Breaker Award) all took the stage to perform stripped-back renditions of their hits, and many of the stars were backed by all-female bands.

