Billboard & Samsung Galaxy Put Innovation First With Elaborate Team-Up At 2022 SXSW

In conjunction with 2022 SXSW, Billboard and Samsung Galaxy are heading down south with a unique roster of experiences, compelling panels and star-studded concerts, with appearances from Shawn Mendes, Kygo, and more.

Technology and music will collide during the joint event partnership aimed at empowering artists and influencers to create innovative content. Beginning Thursday (March 17) through Saturday, SXSW attendees will enter the Samsung Galaxy S22 world through one-of-a-kind activations, including traveling pop-ups, installations and more. The Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House, an interactive and free content house for festival-goers, will pull out all the stops, include an eye-popping merry-go-round, otherwise dubbed the Selfie-Go-Round, where attendees will be able to venture through a surreal landscape and capture — you guessed it — selfies.

Elsewhere in the Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House, attendees with be treated to four specialty rooms. While Peaks of Performance will allow visitors to partake in colorful photo-worthy moments, Shoot in the Stars will deliver a dream-like atmosphere, where attendees will be able to grab refreshments and take a break from the festival. As for Taste the Galaxy, attendees making the trek to and from the convention center, will be able to stop by a modern popsicle stand patio for a quick cool-down.

Meanwhile, the Noteworthy Conversations space will allow visitors to spectate in conversations and new perspectives, tying together all the elements of nature in the Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House. Conversation will take form with one-of-a-kind panels, where some of your favorite acts will unite to offer their unique takes at Smash ATX in downtown Austin.

For the first panel, Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean and Little Quirks will rejoice in Women’s History Month by banding together to discuss representation for women in the Feminism in Rock panel on Thursday at 12pm. Later that day, DJ Eli Fola will share the method behind Yoruba Tech Soul, his new live hybrid music genre comprising of AfroHouse, Techno, Jazz and Classical elements, with the making of a performance set in a Yoruba Tech Soul 101 Masterclass panel at 3pm. On Friday, KALI and Cartel Madras will come together for the Music Creation and Identity panel, a sit-down conversation about their evolution of musical creativity from childhood until now, explaining how their LGBTQ+ identities helped shape their unique sounds in the music landscape. The conversation will take place at 12pm.

We’ve also rounded up a pair of Superstars panels. While Kygo will partake in a one-on-one conversation with his manager Myles Shear at Smash ATX on Friday at 3pm, Sebastian Yatra will hit the stage for an intimate discussion about his recent successes on Saturday at 1pm.

If that wasn’t enough, the Samsung Galaxy + Billboard Present The Stage at SXSW will give fans the opportunity to partake in front-row VIP experiences via the Samsung Galaxy S22. Reminiscent of a classic coin-operated telescope, this activation will allow attendees to zoom into a surreal view of the star-studded concert series, utilizing the Samsung Galaxy S22’s director mode for a selfie and shot of the concert at once. The three consecutive nights of musical guests at the Moody Amphitheater will take place at the newly-opened Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas. The concert series will kick off on Thursday with headliners Gunna and Young Thug, and continue on Friday with Kygo, with support from his Palm Tree Crew label signees Frank Walker and Forester. On Saturday, Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra will hit the stage for a joint concert to round out the week’s festivities. Samsung Galaxy S22 will exclusively host the Friday and Saturday shows, where Taste the Galaxy will make its way to the venue and offer attendees some frozen pops. Fans will also be treated to sets from DJ Rosegold and DJ VRYWVY throughout the three events.

A reserved batch of tickets are available exclusively for existing SXSW music and platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders.

The concerts are a benefit to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that aims to create an urban park system in affiliation with the city of Austin. Waterloo Park opened in 2021 and serves as the organization’s first initiative to bring 11 acres of greenery, community programming and performing arts and entertainment to the Moody Amphitheater.

Billboard will be reporting live throughout 2022 SXSW, which will take place from March 11-20, so make sure you check back for more details on the exciting Austin takeover.