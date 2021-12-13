Big Time Rush Unveil ‘Call It Like I See It,’ First Single in Eight Years

Big Time Rush are back in a big way. On Monday (Dec. 13), the boy band released “Call It Like I See It,” their first single in eight years.

On the sunny track, the quartet — who got their start on their eponymous Nickelodeon sitcom from 2009 to 2013 — croon over horn blasts and shimmery synths.

“Pull up on you, that’s an intro/ Just can’t help it when you look like that/ Spinning like a disco/ Make me wanna make a demo track,” Logan Henderson sings on the opening verse before Carlos PenaVega jumps in to croon, “Got me feelin’ like I’m retro/ Leave ya friends in the friend zone, right?/ You can meet me in the end zone, right?/ Let’s keep it simple, baby.”

In an interview with People, the pop group opened up about what it was like getting back into the studio together nearly a decade after their 2013 breakup. “We definitely had some rough patches, had some issues kind of finding our sound and knowing the vision for the music. But the best part was whenever we all came together…we just went in with open hearts, open minds about the music and a little bit of tequila,” Henderson quipped.

Kendall Schmidt added, “[What’s different] from 10 years ago is that we all have grown individually. We all have different strengths. And now I think that we’re much more open to playing off each other’s strengths and it’s really kind of helped our relationship.”

After first reuniting via Zoom during the pandemic in June 2020, Big Time Rush announced a pair of reunion shows in New York and Chicago last July. The boy band’s last proper studio release was their third album 24/Seven, which bowed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in 2013.

Stream “Call It Like I See It” and check out the single’s official cover art below.