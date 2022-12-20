BIBI Announced As Mentor in Samsung & Billboard NXT 2.0 Singing Competition

The dozen of aspiring stars competing in the Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 singing competition have one final shot to advance to the next round — and BIBI has all the details.

Explore Explore Bibi See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Tuesday, December 20, the K-pop star was announced as the third celebrity mentor in the social media driven contest, joining the previously announced Mariah Angeliq and Flo Milli. The entertainer, who recently dropped her debut album, Lowlife Princess: Noir, unveiled the news about the third (and last) challenge in the competition.

“It’s the final challenge and the dozen will be tasked with creating the music for their track — only using their voice,” the singer explained in her announcement video. “They’ll be armed with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Watch5 to help with the process. Afterward, they’ll sing on top of the customized melody and it all comes down to this moment. If they do well, they might even have the chance to be mentored by me ahead of the grand finale.

For the customize it challenge, the contestants will have various hits of yesteryears to pick from as their dedicated submission track. The trio of competitors that take the top three spots on the upcoming Billboard ranking chart will advance to the next stage as finalists of the competition. BIBI, along with the other two mentors, will assist the aspiring stars in their journey to the grand finale by coaching them with one-on-one mentorship sessions. From there, they’ll strut their stuff in front of a live audience and celebrity judges in Los Angeles to compete for the title.

“I’m so excited to partner with Samsung and Billboard to help discover the next great unsigned artist,” BIBI said in a statement. “Starting off the industry, mentorship was a major factor in helping me achieve my goals, and I’m honored to be able to provide the same support for this talented class of NXT 2.0 contestants.”

The winner of Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 competition will win a special digital Billboard cover opportunity, a meeting with a record label, studio time to record their first single, funding for a music video and tickets to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Click here for more updates on Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 singing competition!