Madame Tussauds Gives New Beyoncé Wax Figure an Edgy Debut in New York

Please do not be alarmed! No, that’s not actually Beyoncé reigning 1,100 feet above New York City, but it is the latest wax figure created in her image from Madame Tussauds! On Thursday (July 27), the new Beychella-inspired Beyoncé wax figure made its debut atop The Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

The new likeness features a stunning recreation of Beyoncé’s Nefertiti-evoking ensemble from her historic 2018 Coachella performance, where she became the first Black woman to headline the music and arts festival. The figure wears a replica of Queen Bey’s iconic Balmain bodysuit and cape, along with a cane, a gaudy headpiece, a pair of diamante earrings and an eye-popping statement necklace. Beyoncé’s latest wax figure is the progeny of a team of 20 Madame Tussauds studio artists, sculptors and designers, and the project took six months to complete. Fans will be able to visit the new wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York starting July 27.

Beyoncé’s latest tribute from Madame Tussauds arrives just two days before her Renaissance World Tour graces the tri-state area. The “Break My Soul” singer is set to perform two shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

The Renaissance World Tour is currently making its way through its North American leg. The elaborate show pulled in $154 million from its 21-show European leg, the biggest leg of any Beyoncé tour yet. The icon’s latest worldwide trek is in support of her Billboard 200-topping seventh solo studio album, which spawned the Grammy-winning Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits “Break My Soul” (No. 1) and “Cuff It” (No. 6).