Beyoncé Teases ‘Club Renaissance’ Listening Parties Around the World Ahead of Album Release

We’re just under three days from the release of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, and the updates keep coming. Last week, the superstar debuted alternative artwork for the limited-edition vinyl for Renaissance, as well as the instrumental and a cappella versions of “Break My Soul,” the album’s lead single.

Explore Explore Beyoncé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Tuesday (July 26), different country-specific branches of Sony Music Entertainment have taken to social media to announce “Club Renaissance” listening parties. The events are set to take place on the evening of July 28, hours before Renaissance will be unleashed upon the world first thing Friday. “Try to win 2 tickets for the French release party of Beyoncé’s album, which will take place this Thursday evening in a secret place in Paris,” reads the translated caption of Sony Music France’s Twitter announcement.

So far, “Club Renaissance” release parties have been confirmed in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Ghent, Belgium, with more locations expected to be announced.

Last week, Beyoncé announced the titles of the album’s 16 tracks and revealed the album’s credits, which included names like late disco legend Donna Summer, as well as Skrillex and Tems.

This week, “Break My Soul” rebounds to its No. 7 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 and enjoys a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album and her first since 2016’s chart-topping Lemonade.

Renaissance will be available on all streaming platforms July 29.

Check out the Club Renaissance announcements below: