Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Credits Appear to Include Drake, Jay-Z, Skrillex, Pharrell & More

Beyoncé revealed the official tracklist for her forthcoming seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, on Wednesday (July 20). And as we draw closer to the album’s release, the reveals just keep on coming!

Late Wednesday, a list of what appears to be the production and writing credits started to circulate online. As is to be expected with a Beyoncé project, the list features an eye-popping combination of some of the most respected and buzz-worthy names in music. The composer credits first appeared on Apple Music for some users, but have since been removed. However, the credits can still be seen by viewing the page source of the album’s Apple Music page on an internet browser. (Billboard has reached out to Beyoncé’s reps for comment.)

Frequent collaborators such as The-Dream (“Single Ladies”), Pharrell Williams (“Blow”), Hit-Boy (“XO”), and Jay-Z (“Crazy In Love”) make appearances on the list, as well as more recent collaborators including Nija Charles (“My Power”), 070 Shake (“Scar”), P2J (“Brown Skin Girl”), and Labrinth (“Spirit”). Dance music forces including Skrillex, A.G. Cook, and Honey Dijon appear alongside legendary names Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, and Twinkie Clark.

What’s more? Some of today’s biggest names also appear to be a part of Renaissance. Drake, Lucky Daye, Tems, Syd, LilJuMadeDaBeat, Sabrina Claudio, and Bloodpop were all listed on Apple Music alongside Beyoncé herself, who is credited as a composer on each of the album’s 16 tracks. Additional names include James Brown, Tricky Stewart, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Symbolyc One, Moi Renee, and more.

The first taste of Renaissance, the follow-up to 2016’s iconic Lemonade, first emerged by way of “Break My Soul,” the album’s lead single. The house-inflected track has since soared to a peak of No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Renaissance will be available on all streaming platforms July 29.

Check out the full list of collaborators below: