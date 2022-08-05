Beyoncé Enlists Madonna for ‘The Queens Remix’ of ‘Break My Soul’ & Yes, It’s Iconic

Madonna and Beyonce attend the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City.

Get ready to strike a pose and vogue, because Beyoncé and Madonna have come together as one for “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

Queen Bey enlisted the Queen of Pop for the new edition of “Break My Soul” after she recently dropped four remixes of the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 smash by will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and Nita Aviance. But for this remix, Bey pays homage to iconic Black women in music while taking a page out of Madonna’s playbook by reciting the names in the style of Madge’s spoken-word section from her 1990 three-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Vogue.”

The disco-tinged house track — which also topped the Dance Club Songs tally — name-checks famous “Golden Age” actors from Marlon Brando to James Dean to Grace Kelly to Bette Davis. But when Bey takes over the dance floor, she shouts out “Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl… Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.” She also mentions her fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams, Parkwood Entertainment signees Chloe x Halle, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj before naming legendary ballroom houses, including House of Revlon, House of LaBeija, House of Amazon, House of Balmain, House of Miyake-Mugler and House of Balenciaga.

This marks Beyoncé and Madonna’s first proper collaboration, after Bey appeared in Madge’s star-studded “Bitch I’m Madonna” music video from 2015, which famously featured Rita Ora, Chris Rock, Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Katy Perry and many more.

The “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” is currently only available to purchase on Beyoncé’s website here for $1.29.