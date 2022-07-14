Beyoncé Has Finally Posted Her First TikTok — and It Includes a Cardi B Appearance

The time has finally come. After first joining the ubiquitous platform on Dec. 17, 2021, at long last, Beyoncé has posted her first TikTok.

Set to the sound of “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé shared a compilation of fans dancing, vibing, and singing along to the anthemic dance track. Alongside fans creating memes and vouging to Queen Bey’s latest single, Cardi B makes an appearance via a snippet of one her Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics “in case you forgot how we act outside!”

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé wrote in the caption for the video. The “Brown Skin Girl” singer went on to tag every creator featured in the video, including famed drag queen Shangela. Fans quickly swarmed the video’s comment section with flabbergasted reactions.

“No way Bey posted,” one user commented.

“You finally found the password to your TikTok account,” joked another.

Beyoncé has already amassed over 3 million followers on the platform before posting her first video. “Break My Soul” became Beyoncé’s 20th top 10 hit on the July 9-dated Billboard Hot 100. Vaulting to No. 7, the song helped Beyoncé join Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney as the only artists in Billboard history to score at least 20 top 10 hits as a soloist and at least 10 top 10 hits as part of a group. Although “Break My Soul” is still the only taste of Renaissance that Beyoncé has given fans so far, the full album is slated for release on July 29.

