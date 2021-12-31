Betty White’s 6 Best Musical Moments

Betty White, who racked up an extensive list of accolades during her iconic career in show business, died at age 99 on Friday (Dec. 31). Among her many accomplishments was a 2011 Grammy Award for best spoken word album, a recording of her book If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t). And the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 said she held the record for longest TV career for an entertainer (female). But America’s sweetheart also shared her talent for singing (and rapping!) with the world throughout the years. We’ve rounded up six of her best musical moments below.

1. “Getting to Know You”

White delighted audiences at home during the early part of her career, appearing on several noteworthy TV shows in the 50s and 60s. In this clip, she sings a show tune from the musical The King and I and it’s easy to see why America fell in love with her.

2. “42nd Street”

Years before they teamed up on The Golden Girls, Betty White and Bea Arthur “heard the beat of dancing feet” and broke into a charming song and “tap dance” number on television.

3. “With a ‘No’ That Sounds Like ‘Yes'”

White and pal Jimmy Boyd (of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” fame) teamed up on a song (originally recorded by Rod McKuen) on The Betty White Show. Following the duet, White closed the episode with a lovely farewell song, “It’s Time To Say So Long Again.”

4. “Miami”

“Miami, you’ve got style.” White (as Rose Nylund) sings “Miami” with the rest of The Golden Girls (Dorothy, Sophia and Blanche). We still can’t get past the fact that the girls came in second place with their catchy tribute to the “magic city.” Plus, the upbeat tempo makes Sophia dance.

5. “It’s a Good Day”

White cues up The Betty White Show band and explains “this is how we feel today.” Seriously, “It’s a good day for singing a song, how can anything go wrong?”

6. “I’m Still Hot”

White proved that even in her 90s, she’s truly living life at the top, and guess what — she’s still hot. White steals the spotlight in a music video that’s actually a promotion for life insurance company The Lifeline Program in disguise. The video, which also stars British electro pop-punk singer Luciana, features a lot of cheesecake, beefcake and even some breakdancing. The video picked up awards for Best Branding Social Media Video and Best Viral Video Campaign and the track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 2011.