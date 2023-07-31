10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Tori Kelly, Cafuné, Yeek & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Tori Kelly, Cafuné, LE SSERAFIM, Yeek and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Explore Explore Tori Kelly See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Yeek, “$$$$”

With sparse 808s and a “cash flow” vocal loop at the top of the song (not to mention the title), “$$$$” seems like it’s gonna be a midtempo hip-hop song — until Yeek’s moody, velvety voice transports it to Weeknd-adjacent territory, fit for late-night cruising down empty streets. Befitting the genre-liberated musician, “$$$$” closes out with a dynamic drum break, which nicely sets up the bedroom alt-rock vibes of the single’s B-side “ETA2” feat. Paris Texas. – JOE LYNCH

Ethan Tasch, “Shell”

Ethan Tasch began his career as an indie-folk artist in 2020, most notably releasing breakout single “Room.” Now, as he prepares for the release of his debut album this month, the artist’s latest offers a sneak peek into the project. On the midtempo “Shell,” Tasch sings of being a shell of himself over a twangy guitar and steadying beat — capturing what it feels like to chug along the best one can, even on the not-so-great-days. – LYNDSEY HAVENS

Tori Kelly, “cut”

Tori Kelly has returned after four years with a captivating EP that makes clear she’s at her most self-assured. “Cut” is a prime example, as the singer’s powerful vocals glide over a beat that fuses ’90s R&B production with a sped-up and shimmering dance-inspired chorus. Not convinced? Take her word for it: “I’m the only one you know who take control,” she asserts. – L.H.

Madeline Kenney, “Reality Mind”

Some of the most effervescent pop moments of 2023 are tucked in the crevices of Madeline Kenney’s just-released album A New Reality Mind, and on “Reality Mind,” the synths are something to behold: as Kenney processes her personal evolution, her voice is surrounded by laser-beam riffs and a lovely pile-up of keys, giving the impression that the singer-songwriter is floating in space as she repeats the titular phrase. – JASON LIPSHUTZ

Nicotine Dolls, “How Do You Love Me”

Looking for a track to scratch the epic alt-rock itch that bands like Snow Patrol used to regularly reach? Look no further than “How Do You Love Me,” a winning new belt-along from NYC group Nicotine Dolls, whose lead singer Sam Cieri wowed on America’s Got Talent last summer and now injects this song with palpable drama and soulful personality. – J. Lipshutz

Cafuné, “Demise”

Cafuné wrote new single “Demise” “about feeling mentally stuck in that internal dialogue of being unkind to yourself; trapped in decision paralysis, silencing yourself for fear of being misunderstood,” according to a press release. Ironic, considering how effortless every aspect of “Demise” sounds: as a preview of the New York duo’s upcoming EP Love Songs for the End, the single radiates strummy pop confidence, particularly in the way the vocal hooks careen off each other. – J. Lipshutz

Moss Kena, “Open Water”

When it comes to buoyant indie-pop, Moss Kena simply doesn’t miss: new single “Open Water” elevates the formula that the singer-songwriter showcased on past tracks “Primadonna” and “Light It Up,” pushing forward with natural metaphors, vocal somersaults and subtle, synth-led production. With a new EP due in September, Kena is continuing to demonstrate his gifts as a pop savant. – J. Lipshutz

Snakehips feat. Muni Long, “My Body // Your Body”

Sweaty and sumptuous, “My Body // Your Body” — released as a new single on the deluxe edition of British production duo Snakehips’ latest album, Never Worry — not only finds the dance veterans in top form, but allows recent R&B breakout star Muni Long depart her “Hrs and Hrs” tempo for a vocally captivating night at the club. It’s still technically July — plenty of time still left in the summer to add this to your favorite warm-weather playlist. – J. Lipshutz

Meernaa, “So Far So Good”

Fans of idiosyncratic, relatively chilled-out indie-pop a la Aldous Harding, Westerman and Nilüfer Yanya should embrace “So Far So Good,” the quietly effective new track from Oakland native Carly Bond, better known as Meernaa. The elegant instrumentation supplements the delectable hooks without overwhelming the song’s catchiest moments, resulting in a handful of blissful refrains that beg to have their details pored over. – J. Lipshutz

LE SSERAFIM, “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife (Rina Sawayama Remix)”

LE SSERAFIM’s latest K-pop banger, “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife,” trades its synth driven instrumentation for something grittier, darker and more becoming of Rina Sawayama’s eclectic style. The “STFU” singer hops on the remix of the track — a perfect complement to the voices of members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae — and delivers her verse in a calm and collected manner, coolly boasting about women in history who have been movers and shakers, and suggesting women in the present have just as much fun. “We’re flawless and we’re fearless, deserve to have some fun/ Take the back seat, you know I like that,” she sings. – STARR BOWENBANK