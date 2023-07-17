10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Rita Ora, MisterWives, Claud & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Rita Ora, MisterWives, Ralphie Choo with Mura Masa and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Rita Ora, “You & I”

The understated title track to Rita Ora’s new album references classic sing-alongs like “Eternal Flame” and “Sweet Caroline” to express the emotional bliss of her recent marriage to Taika Waititi, with the pop star doubling down on her most earnest tendencies over movie-soundtrack drums and piano twinkles. After previewing the full-length with dance floor-friendly songs like “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You,” the wedding-song vibes here work well to balance out the more uptempo fare. – Jason Lipshutz

MisterWives, “Sideways”

“You got me sideways! Heart beating faster than lightning!” Mandy Lee exclaims on the exhilarating new MisterWives track “Sideways,” and to be sure, the song absolutely wants its listener to experience the same jolt that Lee is trying to capture, from the chewy electro-pop opening to the rubbery melodies that she stretches out throughout the track. “Sideways” could be grating in the wrong hands, but MisterWives come alive on the track, each member of the veteran group matching the hyped-up energy levels. – J. Lipshutz

Alaska Reid, “French Fries”

Throughout its three-minute run time, Alaska Reid’s “French Fries” threatens to commit to one sonic approach, then turns away toward another: the Montana native combines grunge guitar that generates from an alt-country acoustic riff, and gestures towards dream-pop production while riding in a more alternative lane. Whichever classification you want to use, “French Fries” — like the rest of Reid’s new album Disenchanter — beguiles with its singular song craft. – J. Lipshutz

Claud, “A Good Thing”

Even if Paul Rudd didn’t pop up in the music video for “A Good Thing,” the most rewarding song on Claud’s new album Supermodels, the clip — also featuring an adorable cat, a charming public sing-along and a chunky sweater being pulled apart by a single thread — would capture the song’s romantic whimsy to a tee. “A Good Thing” applies the same perspective as Claud’s pop songwriting to its chorus: “What if we just leave a good thing alone / Don’t try and fix it if it isn’t broke?” – J. Lipshutz

Spanish Love Songs, “Pendulum”

Indie-punk group Spanish Love Songs often trade in the macabre, but the previews of forthcoming album No Joy have suggested a slightly more optimistic approach: a song like “Pendulum,” for instance, makes good use of singer-guitarist Dylan Slocum’s jittery wail and sense of existential dread, but with sunny riffs and all-together-now harmonies turning the song into an acoustic-emo sing-along, and potentially earning a wider audience for a worthy group. – J. Lipshutz

Hannah Diamond, “Affirmations”

When Hannah Diamond was experiencing a personal low, she decided to start writing five things she liked about herself during each difficult day and add the lists to her bedroom wall. That collage of affirmations inspired her invigorating new single: the few minutes of synth-pop carbonation is highlighted by the relentless drive of the production and the London-based artist’s voice weaving in and out of Auto-tune, as if she’s actively re-discovering who she is. – J. Lipshutz

Amanda Ayala, “Rags to Riches”

Amanda Ayala spins out a winking story of longing for the American Dream and all that comes with it on this strummy, sunny “Rags to Riches.” For someone who joined Team Adam on The Voice in 2015 when she was just a teenager and has presumably learned quite a bit more about the industry since then, the song dances on the line of sincerity and send-up, gently poking holes in the idea that success is only for the A-listers. – Joe Lynch

Jack Powers, “Tommy Phenomenal”

Over a thumping industrial beat and Bauhaus-esque guitar line, Jack Powers – whose debut Popstar EP is an otherwise upbeat collection of bold, sensual dance-pop – crafts the alter ego of “Tommy Phenomenal,” a shadowy character who might’ve been “written by Oscar Wilde.” From the ominous electronics to incantation-style vocals to the shattered glass sounds, it’s darkly delicious detour to the NYC underbelly. – J. Lynch

Alana Springsteen feat. Chris Stapleton, “ghost in my guitar”

Alana Springsteen blends southern soft rock with pop vocals on “ghost in my guitar,” a moody single featuring Chris Stapleton about being haunted by an ex. Only here, it’s her own instrument that’s betraying her. The writing is some of her most fun, with a chorus that overflows with wordplay: “Cause baby, you’re the ghost in my guitar / Tugging all the strings inside my heart … And when I try to let you go, you still echo…” Perhaps we’ll get a guitar-smashing onstage moment from Springsteen soon. That or a seance. – Lyndsey Havens

Ralphie Choo & Mura Masa, “MÁQUINA CULONA”