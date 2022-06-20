10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Erica Banks, Whitney, beabadoobee & More

Searching for some inspiration to help you take on another work week? We got you covered with this week’s 10 Cool New Pop Songs playlist, which features new tracks from artists like Erica Banks, Whitney, beabadoobee and more.

Slide any of these gems into your personal playlist to get energized to take on the week — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Michelle, “Fool 4 You”

This March, New York-based collective MICHELLE released its second album After Dinner We Talk Dreams; Last week, the sextet fed fans another round with its two-pack After Dinner We Talk Dreams: Side Dishes, which included “Fool 4 U” and “Sea Shanty.” It’s the former that stands out most for its visceral storytelling (“Waking up to your familiar smell/ Covered in the blankets that you made last night”) and delicately delivered vocals. While much of the song plays on in a beautiful and almost too-polite hush, the last few seconds break that mold — as if in an instant, the singer no longer cares whether they wake the person sleeping next to them or not. — LYNDSEY HAVENS

Leon Bridges & Kevin Kaarl, “Summer Moon”

The track title of Leon Bridges’ latest helps creates a specific kind of mood even before the first note plays: a breezy June evening during which the moon casts its protective glow over a moment of bliss. On “Summer Moon,” Bridges and collaborator Kevin Kaarl bottle the intimacy of an early summer fling so well, it’s cause for caution at overplaying the track, lest the magic run dry. — L.H.

Claud, “Go Home!”

As Phoebe Bridgers’ first signee to her Saddest Factory label, Claud has seemingly taken the most notes from their label boss on “Go Home!” a loosely uptempo alt-pop track about the desire to head home. While the structure and songwriting (lines like “friends who talk theory when I thought this was a party,” in particular) both trace a familial line to Bridgers, the delivery and slightly optimistic undertone are distinctly Claud — and proof they will never be anyone but. — L.H.

Whitney, “Real Love”



The immediate and dense reverb on “Real Love” is a brief curveball before Whitney returns to its signature roots of twinkling keys and Julien Ehrlich’s intimate falsetto. Yet its the way in which the indie duo build upon and fuse together these elements that make its latest — and lead single off upcoming third album Spark — so sonically sticky. Inspired more by late-night disco and soulful pop melodies, “Real Love” confirms the pair have moved into a new era of exploration, and are eager for fans to feel that same spark of something new to come. — L.H.

ILOVEMAKONNEN feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “All My S–t Is Stupid”

Makonnen and YoungBoy team up for the first time to declare “All My S–t Is Stupid” over gurgling synths and a skittering trap beat. YoungBoy gives a shout-out to his late friend Lil Peep while Makonnen, who was born in L.A. but came up in Atlanta, raps, “You know I’m one of the best, out the west of Virgi–/ Wait, hold up, I ain’t from that spot, I’m talkin’ s–t ’cause I’m on pot.” – JOE LYNCH

Erica Banks, “Trick”

Erica Banks is back with her Diary of The Flow Queen album, and if the title sounds like a flex, just check out her effortless spitting on the bass-heavy “Trick.” The “Buss It” breakthrough artist sounds confident, bored and pissed off at the same time on this thick electro-rap track. — J.L.

Jon Moss, “Good Day”

Opening with an echo-y, off-kilter synth, the uplifting pop&B single “Good Day” finds newcomer Jon Moss alternately rapping, singing and even briefly leading a gospel sing-along about “making the most” of a rare good day when all the neurons seem to be firing in your favor: “I don’t need a shooting star/ Sunlight still shines brightest.” – J.L.

beabadoobee, “10:36”

beabadoobee is gearing up to release her sophomore LP, Beatopia, and has delivered another glittering single — newest offering, “10:36” — that highlights her unique blend of pop and alternative. The track sees the English singer-songwriter singing about her personal attachment issues, in this case, requiring human touch to fall asleep, but in the most romantic way possible. The chorus (“I know you thought it was just us/ I didn’t think you’d fall in love”), combined with Bea’s saccharine vocal delivery, comes off like a lullaby while 2000s-influence guitar work provide a nice juxtaposition to the track. — STARR BOWENBANK

Two Door Cinema Club, “Wonderful Life”

While Two Door Cinema Club’s 2019 album False Alarm saw members Alex Trimble, Kevin Baird and Sam Halliday, commenting on social issues with tongue in cheek humor through a new wave lens, new single “Wonderful Life” allows the Irish indie rock trio an opportunity to take matters into their own hands (“Take back your wonderful life / The more the lifе to love much better”), turning words into actions and enjoying full control of their agency. — S.B.

Steve Lacy, “Mercury”

Steve Lacy gained traction on the interwebs by blending alternative and R&B on intro tracks “C U Girl” and “Dark Red” before the arrival his 2017 debut album, Apollo XXI — now, Lacy is taking a page from his own book by dipping his toes in the pool of experimentation once again. “Mercury” shows the singer-songwriter dabbling in acoustic guitar work reminiscent of Latin bossa nova with hints of American jazz, providing an intoxicating track fit several replays for the summer ahead. — S.B.