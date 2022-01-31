Olivia Rodrigo, FINNEAS & More: Who Should Win Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammys? Vote!

Though the 64th annual Grammy Awards have been postponed to April 3 due to COVID-19 — the ceremony was originally set to air tonight, Monday (Jan. 31) — it’s not too early to talk about which rookie musician could go home with the best new artist award.

Expanded to recognize the talents and achievements of 10 artists who have had a significant impact on pop culture during the past year, the 2022 best new artist category features 18-year-old pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI, both of whom had long-running No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as eight-time Grammy winner Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator.

In addition to highlighting pop stars, artists across several genres are up for an opportunity to win big this year. Japanese Breakfast and Glass Animals are representing for the alternative genre — and are the only two groups in the running, competing against eight solo artists — while Baby Keem and Saweetie‘s achievements in rap earned them a spot in the category. Jimmie Allen stands as the sole country artist up for the award, Arooj Aftab is this year’s wild card, and Arlo Parks is an indie-pop critical favorite.

In addition, Two of this year’s nominees are related to past nominees or winners. Finneas is the brother of Billie Eilish, who won two years ago. Baby Keem is the cousin of Kendrick Lamar, who was nominated (but lost to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis) eight years ago.

Who do you think deserves to win best new artist this year? See the full list of nominees and cast your vote below.