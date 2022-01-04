Ben Affleck Begged His Starstruck Daughters to ‘Say Something!’ When They Met Taylor Swift

Ben Affleck is shedding light on the power of Taylor Swift.

During his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor revealed that Swift’s presence was enough to make his two daughters — Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — go speechless when they met her.

Speaking of the time her children met Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, Clarkson said, “My kids, like the loudest kids on the planet, will not speak, and I’m like ‘What’s happening to you right now?'”

“I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift and they’re…” Affleck chimed in, mimicking his daughters awestruck facial expressions. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about? We came all the way here, it’s Taylor Swift, say something!'” He later recalled telling the singer, “I’m telling you, they’re fans.”