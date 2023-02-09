Bebe Rexha Teases Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg Collaborations at Album Listening Party

Bebe Rexha is entering her new musical era, inspired by ’70s hairstyles, retro outfits, big fluffy hair and a long-awaited album.

The pop star held an album listening party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (Feb. 8), where she was told her Grammy-nominated David Guetta collaboration, “I’m Good (Blue),” was certified platinum by the RIAA.

Later on in the night, Rexha spoke to the crowd about her upcoming album, which is led by the pulsing single “Heart Wants What It Wants.” “We did this deep dive into the ’70s, but we also went into disco and all our favorite things,” said the singer, dressed in a satin pink shirt and bell bottoms paired with Farrah Fawcett-inspired hair.

She also teased upcoming collaborations with Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. “He sent me a video today of him smoking a blunt at 7:25 in the morning and he was like, ‘Yo, B, you got something in your inbox.'”

At the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5), Rexha and Guetta’s “I’m Good (Blue)” was up for best dance/electronic recording, though the award ultimately went to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.” Rexha was previously nominated in 2019 for best new artist and country duo/group performance for her Florida Georgia Line collaboration, “Meant to Be.”

“In the same category as Beyoncé, that’s incredible,” the 33-year-old singer recently gushed to Billboard. “I was thinking the other day, I was like, ‘I wonder if she read through the nominees and she saw my name.’ Maybe Beyoncé knows my name.”

See Billboard‘s full recap of Bebe Rexha’s album listening party above.