Bebe Rexha Phone Thrower Told Police He Tossed His Cell at Singer Because He Thought ‘It Would Be Funny’

It was not.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

There was nothing funny about what happened to Bebe Rexha during her show at New York’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 over the weekend. The singer ended up getting stitches after a fan hurled a cell phone on stage that hit Rexha above the eye, requiring a hospital visit.

According to Rolling Stone, the NYPD’s preliminary investigation found that 27-year-old New Jersey native Nicolas Malvagna “intentionally threw a cell phone” at the 33-year-old “I’m a Mess” star, who was taken to a local hospital after the incident for treatment. The site reported that Malvagna was taken into custody and arraigned on Monday evening, when he was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and a count of attempted assault in the third degree.

RS reported that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said in addition to confessing to the phone toss, Malvagna told them, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

It was, however, no laughing matter, as widely shared footage of the scary incident showed the singer falling to her knees after the flying cell struck her about the eye near the end of the show. Rexha took it in stride, posting a pic of her bruised face on Monday morning with the caption, “I’m good.”

Rexha’s next scheduled tour stop is on Tuesday night (June 20) at the Fillmore in Philadelphia as part of her Best F’n Night of My Life Tour.

