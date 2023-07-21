The ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Is Here: Stream It Now

It’s officially time to immerse yourself in Barbie World! Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited Barbie film has finally hit theaters on Friday (July 21), and along with the movie release came the official soundtrack.

Executive produced by Academy Award-winning songwriter and producer Mark Ronson, the Barbie soundtrack features a star-studded roster of pop’s biggest hitmakers, including Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Khalid, Haim and Ava Max. A slew of singles have already been released from the soundtrack, including two that have reached the Billboard Hot 100: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (No. 31) and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and AQUA’s “Barbie World” (No. 7). Billie Eilish also previously unveiled her introspective ballad, “What Was I Made For,” which is featured on the project.

The film stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon and Issa Rae also appear as different Barbies, while John Cena, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Scott Evans star as different Kens. Will Ferrell plays Mattel’s CEO, while America Ferrera appears as Gloria and Michael Cera plays Allan.

Listen to the Barbie soundtrack in full below.