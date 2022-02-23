Backstreet Boys Are Kicking Off Their DNA World Tour With Las Vegas Shows

Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys perform on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Backstreet’s back, all right! The Backstreet Boys announced a string of shows in Las Vegas on Wednesday (Feb. 23) to launch their upcoming DNA World Tour.

The four concerts are set to take place on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and will mark the veteran boy band‘s first return to the Las Vegas Strip since wrapping their residency Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life back in 2019 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Last year, the pop group was supposed to bring festive cheer to Sin City with their A Very Backstreet Christmas Party holiday residency, but plans for the show were scrapped due to uncertainty surrounding the latest surge in COVID-19. The Boys’ first-ever Christmas album was also put on hold.

Tickets for the Vegas DNA World Tour shows, which are in support of the band’s 2019 album DNA, go on sale to the public on Monday (Feb. 28) at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively via Ticketmaster, with special presales for the Backstreet Boys fan club as well as Caesars Rewards members, Ticketmaster customers and Live Nation customers happening in the days leading up to Monday.

Last year, Backstreet Boys’ resident bad boy AJ McLean spoke to Billboard on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, revealing that “If You Want It to Be Good Girl (Get Yourself a Bad Boy)” — a deep cut from their 1997 sophomore album Backstreet’s Back — is, collectively, the group’s “least favorite song [they’ve] ever recorded” and vowed that fans would “never” hear the quintet perform it live.