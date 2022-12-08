×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Dropped Amid Nick Carter Rape Allegations

'A Very Backstreet Holiday' was scheduled to air Dec. 14 and celebrate the group's recent album of the same name.

Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys Dennis Leupold

ABC will no longer air its planned Backstreet Boys holiday special this month, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

A Very Backstreet Holiday was scheduled for Dec. 14 but has been pulled from the network’s schedule, and comedy reruns will air in its place. The special was set to feature the boy band singing tunes from its holiday album of the same name that was released in October.

The decision to pull the special follows a lawsuit filed Thursday alleging that Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old fan on his tour bus after a 2001 concert in Tacoma, Washington. According to the civil suit filed in Nevada, now-39-year-old Shannon “Shay” Ruth claims that the singer chose her amid a group of autograph seekers to join him on the tour bus, gave her an alcoholic beverage called “VIP juice” and assaulted her.

Related

Future

Future, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug & More Experience Massive Music Leak

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Backstreet Boys

Nick Carter

See latest videos, charts and news

The lawsuit alleges that three other anonymous Jane Doe accusers experienced similar assaults by Carter between 2003 and 2006. One of the three unnamed accusers was allegedly underage.

In a statement shared with Page Six, Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz called the allegations “not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.”

These are not the first accusations leveled against the pop singer. In 2017, Melissa Schuman, a former member of singing group Dream, publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2003 when she was 18 years old. At the time, Carter denied the allegations by saying Schuman hadn’t previously expressed to him that “anything we did was not consensual.”

Prosecutors investigated Schuman’s claims and declined to bring criminal charges against the star, citing the statute of limitations having expired.

This article originally appeared in THR.com.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad