Backstreet Boys Get Animated for ‘Christmas in New York’ Video: Watch

Backstreet Boys are continuing to get in the Christmas spirit. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the boy band released a new video for their holiday track “Christmas in New York.”

The sweet and sentimental visual sees the quintet — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — passionately singing the holiday track while their claymation counterparts explore a twinkling New York City during Christmas time.

The claymation dolls of the boy group witness and participate in classic scenes. One features a dressed up Santa with an elf at his side ringing a bells and asking for donations with a big red bucket. The dolls head down to the TV-decorated intersection of Times Square, take a horse-drawn carriage ride in Central Park, view the holiday windows at Macy’s 34th street and go ice-skating in Rockefeller Center.

“All the elves are busy/ On Macy’s eighth floor/ It’s good to know there is still a miracle on 34th/ But what I love the most/ Is holding you this close/ This is what they made the Season for/ Oh, spending Christmas in/ Oh, another Christmas in/ Oh, yes, another Christmas in New York,” Littrell closes out the song with the rest of the members.

“Christmas in New York” hails from the boy band’s A Very Backstreet Christmas. The LP — which marked the group’s first collection of yuletide songs and its first studio effort in three years — was released on Oct. 14 via BMG. The set charted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 following its release.

In addition to “Christmas in New York,” other holiday tracks such as “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” are included on the album. “Christmas in New York” is one of three original Christmas songs on the album; the others are titled “Together” and “Happy Days.”

Watch the sweet video for “Christmas in New York” above.