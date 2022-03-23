Avril Lavigne Praises ‘Lovely’ Taylor Swift For Flower Arrangement, Says She’s Totally Down For Collab

Avril Lavigne will not soon forget the surprise gift she got from Taylor Swift earlier this month in celebration of A’s Love Sux album. On the red carpet at Tuesday night’s (March 22) iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, a reporter from ET asked her about the bountiful bouquet of pink, white and peach-colored flowers she got from Tay along with a lovely note praising Avril’s latest.

“Its so sweet! And she’s lovely,” Lavigne said of the unexpected prezzie from Swift. “We sang ‘Complicated’ up on stage on her tour and then when my album came out she sent flowers and a sweet note saying she was loving the new album.” Lavigne posted an image of the arrangement and an accompanying note on her Insta story earlier this month, which read: “Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It’s AMAZING, like you.” The card was signed “Your forever fan, Taylor.”

Given the sweet exchange, the ET reporter naturally asked if it could be the precursor to a potential superstar musical summit in the future? “I mean, Taylor’s amazing!” Lavigne said with a laugh. “Anything could happen. I’m down!” Lavigne made her way down the red carpet with boyfriend musician Mod Sun at the show, where she rocked an off-the-shoulder leather jacket dress with a long plaid train, black combat boots and black and orange streaks in her hair.

Lavigne debuted the new hair color scheme two weeks ago in the video for her collab with Blackbear and Travis Barker on “Love It When You Hate Me,” in which she gets tossed in the slammer for the crime of “falling in love too many times.”