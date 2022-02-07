Avril Lavigne Postpones U.K. & European Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Avril Lavigne performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 15, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Bad news, sk8er bois (and girls): Avril Lavigne is pushing back her upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe due to concerns over COVID-19.

The singer shared the update with fans on her social media accounts on Monday (Feb. 7), writing, “To my fans in Europe and the UK, I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my UK and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the on-going issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen.”

“It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait,” she continued.

The European leg of Lavigne’s tour in support of her upcoming album Love Sux will now kick off April 12, 2023, in Paris, with stops in major cosmopolitan centers such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan and Vienna before closing out with three nights in London from May 7-10, 2023. All tickets already purchased for the original dates will be valid for the shows’ new dates.

The pop-punk pioneer’s seventh studio album, meanwhile, will be released on Feb. 25, and contain singles “Bite Me” and the Blackbear-assisted “Love It When You Hate Me,” as well as new collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus.

Check out Lavigne’s tour announcement and the updated dates below.