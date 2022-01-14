Avril Lavigne’s ‘Love Sux’ Album to Feature Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Hoppus

Avril Lavigne announced on Friday morning (Jan. 14) that her upcoming seventh studio album, Love Sux, will drop on Travis Barker’s DTA Records on Feb. 25. The 12-track collection will feature collaborations with Lavigne’s pal Machine Gun Kelly on the song “Bois Lie,” as well as Blink-182 bassist-singer Mark Hoppus on “All I Wanted,” and producer-songwriter Blackbear on the newly released single “Love It When You Hate Me.”

The angsty pop-punk anthem written by the singer, blackbear, Mod Sun and producer/Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann features Lavigne wailing the amped up, Blink-like chorus, “Don’t call me baby/ I love it when you hate me/ I know it’s crazy/ I love it when you hate me/ The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s/ You’re so hot when you get cold/ Don’t call me baby/ I love it when you hate me.”

The follow-up to first single “Bite Me” comes from Lavigne’s first new collection of songs since 2019’s confessional Head Above Water. Lavigne will hit the road for an international tour slated to kick off on Feb. 26 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam before a run of Canadian dates in May.

Listen to “Love It When You Hate Me” and see the full Love Sux track list below.

Love Sux track list: