Avril Lavigne Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Let Go’ With Cover of Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Breakaway’

It’s been 20 years since Avril Lavigne unveiled her debut album Let Go, which skyrocketed her to superstardom with songs such as “Complicated,” “I’m With You” and “Sk8er Boi” — proving to be the ultimate pop-punk princess with her lyricism, vocals and, of course, signature necktie.

To celebrate her 2002 album, the singer took to Twitter to reveal a new edition of the LP, which includes a recording of “Breakaway,” written by Lavigne and recorded by Kelly Clarkson for the American Idol champ’s sophomore album, also titled Breakaway.

“Celebrate 20 years of Let Go with the 20th Anniversary edition on @AppleMusic – including my brand new cover of ‘Breakaway’!” Lavigne tweeted alongside a clip of the “Breakaway” recording.

Lavigne’s Let Go, released on June 4, 2002, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 28, 2002. The LP spent an impressive 97 total weeks on the chart.

Most recently, Lavigne unveiled her seventh studio album, Love Sux, in February. “I went into this album and just said, ‘I want to make a pop-punk record, a rock n’ roll record. I don’t want to be on the piano. I don’t want ballads, really. I just really want to rock out,'” she told Billboard. “I think especially after my last album being so mellow and dramatic and deep and introspective — you know, it was beautiful, and it was where I was at in my life, and that’s what worked for me at the time. But I was just ready to get back out there, rock the f—k out, and again just thinking about the live shows. I mean, this is the kind of music I fell in love with, when I was old enough to buy CDs, to discover bands — like, my first year of high school, which is grade nine in Canada.”