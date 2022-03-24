Avril Lavigne Says She’d Want Kristen Stewart to Play Her in a Biopic

With musical biopics becoming more and more frequent, Avril Lavigne has her heart set on who she’d want to portray her if a film about her life ever happened.

While walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22), the punk-pop princess was asked who she’d want to play her, according to Paper. “Like Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film,” Lavigne said after thinking about it for a bit, adding that the actress was “dope.”

Explore Explore Avril Lavigne See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Avril Lavigne says she would like Kristen Stewart to play her in a potential biopicpic.twitter.com/i3hBxCXWCX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 23, 2022

A biopic on Lavigne wouldn’t be a surprise, as the singer is a huge film fan. In December 2021, she revealed that in celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Sk8er Boi,” she is planning a big screen celebration of the second single from her debut album, Let Go.

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me,” Lavigne told the “She is the Voice” iHeartRadio podcast over the weekend about the song that she revealed is still one of her favorites to play live. “And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks,” Lavigne told the podcast about what prompted the then-17-year-old to write her beloved classic. “It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love. The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”