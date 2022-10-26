Avril Lavigne Drops Off When We Were Young Lineup, Replaced by Death Cab For Cutie

Avril Lavigne is out, Death Cab is in. Organizers of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival announced on Tuesday (Oct. 25) that the third day of the all-star event on Saturday (Oct. 29) has lost the “Sk8er Boi” singer due to “unforeseen circumstances” and gained Death Cab For Cutie in her stead.

“We are excited to share that Death Cab for Cutie and Underoath have been added to Sat’s lineup,” organizers tweeted. “We had the best time on Sun with @AvrilLavigne. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she is unable to join us on Oct. 29th at WWWY. We will miss you Avril!”

Saturday’s show is technically the second day of WWWY, since organizers were forced to cancel last weekend’s opening day (Oct. 22) due to concerns over high winds. The nostalgic pop-punk fest at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds was scheduled to feature a massive lineup that included Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Lavigne, AFI and Jimmy Eat World.

Following strong ticket sales for the Oct. 22 edition, promoter Live Nation added dates with the same lineup on Sunday (Oct. 23) and this Saturday. Lavigne’s Sunday set was one of the highlights of WWWY, with the singer joined by All Time Low singer/guitarist Alex Gaskarth and lead guitarist Jack Barakat on a cover of Blink-182’s “All the Small Things.”

Green Day and Blink have already been announced as headliners for the Oct. 21, 2023 edition of WWWY, alongside 30 Seconds to Mars, Good Charlotte, The Offspring, All Time Low, Something Corporate, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Pierce the Veil, Thrice, Plain White Tees, The Veronicas, The Ataris and more.

See the revamped lineup for Saturday’s show below.