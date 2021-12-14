Avril Lavigne Adapting Classic Hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ Into Film

The 20th anniversary of Avril Lavigne‘s breakthrough 2002 single “Sk8er Boi” is just around the corner, and it’s got the singer feeling nostalgic for those simpler days. So nostalgic, in fact, that the 37-year-old singer is planning a big screen celebration of the second single from her debut album, Let Go.

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me,” Lavigne told the “She is the Voice” iHeartRadio podcast over the weekend about the song that she revealed is still one of her favorites to play live. “And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

And while no details or casting were announced for the project to date — and a spokesperson for the singer had not returned Billboard‘s request for additional information at press time — Lavigne pulled back the curtain on what inspired the track, which was co-written and produced by The Matrix trio of Scott Spock, Lauren Christy and Graham Edwards.

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks,” Lavigne told the podcast about what prompted the then-17-year-old to pay homage to the wrong-side-of-the-tracks romance between a ballet dancer and a skate rat-turned-MTV star. “It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love. The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

It was not clear at press time if a studio is attached to the project. Watch the original “Sk8er Boi” video and listen to the podcast below (“Sk8er Boi talk begins at 13:07 mark).