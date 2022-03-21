Here Are 4 Great Things From the ‘Audience With Adele’ Special

One Night Only was simply not enough for Adele. The singer returned to the small screen on Sunday night (March 20) for An Audience With Adele, her second televised concert special in four months, in support of her Billboard 200-topping album 30.

The two-hour special — which initially aired on the U.K.’s ITV channel and its on-demand ITV Hub platform — premiered on the U.K. channel on Nov. 21, two days after the release of 30. This time around, the program aired on NBC and was filmed at the prestigious London Palladium in England. Much like CBS’ Adele: One Night Only special, the evening featured a host of celebrity guests, stunning live renditions of Adele’s beloved tracks, and personal revelations from the singer herself.

For those who missed the special, it is now streaming on Peacock. Here are some of the best things from the evening.

The Venue

The special took place at the London Palladium, a breathtaking venue that seats 2,286 attendees. The hall was a star in and of itself, featuring Regency-style architecture in the exterior with large stone columns and curved doorways. The interior was the vision of opulence, intricately carved and vaulted ceilings held multiple chandeliers, while balcony seating (which features red velvet chairs) had luxurious drapery, calling back to the designs from the early 1800s.

The stage itself was designed with modern, swooping curves, and was extended to include a circular platform, which Adele was perched on several times throughout the night as she took moments to speak with her guests in attendance.

The Celebrity Guests

An Audience With proved to be a star-studded affair — in between songs and chatty moments with the crowd, the camera frequently panned to the celebrities in the audience. Emma Watson, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Mel B, Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Naomi Campbell, Alan Carr and Graham Norton were in attendance for a night filled with Adele’s new music and biggest hits — a testament to her own superstar status.

How many familiar faces can you spot in this performance of “Rolling in the Deep”? 👀 Watch “An Audience With @Adele” now on NBC, streaming next day on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/YRw5c0Fhbd — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 21, 2022

The Now-Viral Teacher Reunion

The Adele special featured a touching proposal that made the rounds on social media. In An Audience With, the special moment in question was one between Adele and one of her childhood heroes — her English teacher, Ms. McDonald. McDonald came up on stage and Adele became overcome with emotion, hugging her former teacher and holding back tears.

.@Adele reunited with her high school English teacher and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. 😭 Watch “An Audience With Adele” now on NBC, streaming next day on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/O8dRD7OULY — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 21, 2022

What social media did not see was Adele’s teariness resulting in Alan Carr hilariously performing “Make You Feel My Love” for the audience while she had her makeup touched up. “Now that’s a true friend,” Adele said when she made her return to the stage.

The “Bum” Note Moment

Though one could argue that it is nearly impossible for Adele to be off-key, the singer took a moment to restart “Easy On Me” and perform it perfectly after a small misstep. “I’m s—-ing myself,” she explained.