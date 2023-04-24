K-Pop Star to Watch: ATEEZ

This story is part of Billboard‘s K-Pop Issue.

The eight-member boy band known for honing its intense choreography and showmanship in Los Angeles dance studios wasted little time after COVID-19 restrictions lifted stateside to engage a hungry U.S. audience in 2022.

Last year, ATEEZ staged two world tours (January’s The Fellowship: Beginning of the End tour had six dates in five different U.S. arenas, and The Fellowship: Break The Wall tour included 11 arena shows across the U.S. and Canada), plus released two albums to earn a pair of top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 (The World EP.1: Movement from July peaked at No. 3 with 50,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week, according to Luminate, while December’s Spin Off: From the Witness landed at No. 7 with 41,500 equivalent album units earned). Alongside signing with RCA Records, the KQ Entertainment boy band’s chart success has been boosted by a unique strategy with pop-up stores and K-pop fan-driven e-commerce. The group also boast 656.8 million official U.S. on-demand streams and more than 2.8 billion official global on-demand streams.

ATEEZ members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, San, Yeosang, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho will officially wrap the Break the Wall tour with two encore shows in Seoul’s Jamsil Arena on April 28-29, with global fans able to live stream the latter date. The ambitious touring schedule has all been for ATEEZ to reach a new level of success in its career.

“Our concerts were first at small venues; now we are in arenas,” Hongjoong told Billboard in an early 2022 interview. “Our next goal is to go to stadiums. That’s our big goal — and we’ll make it someday. I trust that. And our fans really want it too.”

“We can do this,” San said. “We believe in ATEEZ.”

LISTEN TO: “Say My Name,” “Wonderland,” “Fireworks (I’m the One),” “HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)”

