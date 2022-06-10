×
ARMY Is Feasting on BTS’ ‘Proof’ and ‘Yet to Come’: See the Reaction

ARMY is giving a thank-you to its heroes, by way flooding social media with adoring messages.

BTS
BTS Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC*

ARMY has a feast for the ears and the eyes right now, thanks to the release overnight of the BTS anthology Proof, and the music video for “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”.

Proof, a three-disc collection, is a step back in time, capturing almost a decade of tracks as selected and curated by RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope.

As a special thank-you, the pop superstars debuted the new single and video for “Yet to Come” at the stroke of midnight.

BTS

ARMY is returning a thank-you to its heroes, by flooding social media with adoring messages.

As ARMY does so well, Proof and “Yet to Come” are analyzed and studied under the microscope, the results of which are shared for the world to see.

Everyone’s crying, but they’re tears of joy.

Check out some of the reaction below.

