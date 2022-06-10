ARMY Is Feasting on BTS’ ‘Proof’ and ‘Yet to Come’: See the Reaction

ARMY has a feast for the ears and the eyes right now, thanks to the release overnight of the BTS anthology Proof, and the music video for “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”.

Proof, a three-disc collection, is a step back in time, capturing almost a decade of tracks as selected and curated by RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope.

As a special thank-you, the pop superstars debuted the new single and video for “Yet to Come” at the stroke of midnight.

ARMY is returning a thank-you to its heroes, by flooding social media with adoring messages.

As ARMY does so well, Proof and “Yet to Come” are analyzed and studied under the microscope, the results of which are shared for the world to see.

Everyone’s crying, but they’re tears of joy.

Check out some of the reaction below.

💜The wait is over💜

Buckle up #ARMY and jump on a rollercoaster of @bts_bighit emotions with a ride through history from their debut ‘til now.



Finished crying? This might help. This Is BTS😭~https://t.co/OhLZNwh1xJ #SpotifyPurpleU #SpotifyxBTS pic.twitter.com/QzOq0qbkqt — Spotify ❤️ K-Pop (@SpotifyKpop) June 9, 2022

Fight against prejudice

Fight for our generation

Fight for my music



That really is the core of BTS’ music pic.twitter.com/o2lRl9A2x9 — BlueprinTS⁷ |𝑀𝑒𝓁☾ (@monospromises) June 10, 2022

this just shows how much bts works hard for everything they put out i'm so 🙁 pic.twitter.com/2CkfcwIL9i — ·ᴗ· (@joonstudio) June 10, 2022

BTS FIRST CHAPTER THEYRE INSANE pic.twitter.com/B9da6pFGxD — chel⁷ | Yet To Come Out Now (@del_bangtan) June 10, 2022