Ariana Grande Celebrating ‘Yours Truly’ 10th Anniversary With Deluxe Digital Release, Live Performances & More

"This was such a healing and special project to do," the pop star wrote.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via GI

Ariana Grande has big plans for the 10th anniversary of Yours Truly.

The 30-year-old pop star and actress announced through social media on Saturday (Aug. 19) a week’s worth of surprises to celebrate her 2013 debut album, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

In a video post on Instagram featuring a mix of past and present footage, the Wicked star revealed that the rollout begins on Friday (Aug. 25) with a deluxe digital release of Yours Truly, along with newly recorded live performances of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

On Saturday (Aug. 26), Grande will drop the first part of a Q&A and a merch capsule, followed by a live performance of “Baby I” on Sunday (Aug. 27). The festivities continue on Monday (Aug. 28) with an unspecified vinyl pre-order, along with part two of the Q&A. Tuesday (Aug. 29) brings two more live performances (“Tattooed Heart” and “Right There”).

The celebration concludes Wednesday (Aug. 30) — marking the 10th anniversary release date of Yours Truly — with a live performance of “The Way” and “some behind the scenes stuff we found,” the singer writes.

Grande took to her Instagram Stories to specify that the deluxe digital release of Yours Truly will feature “the Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed from” the album. The “7 Rings” singer added, “I can’t wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do.”

Released Aug. 30, 2013, through Republic Records, Yours Truly served as the world’s proper introduction to the pint-sized star with major pipes who, up until then, had only been familiar to tweens as the star of Nickelodeon’s Victorious, its spinoff Sam & Cat and Broadway’s 13.

See Grande’s post on Instagram below.

