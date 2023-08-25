×
Ariana Grande Celebrates ‘Yours Truly’ 10th Anniversary With Deluxe Digital Release: Stream It Now

The release kicks off a number of 10th anniversary celebrations Grande has in store.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/GI

Ariana Grande‘s debut album, Yours Truly, is officially 10 years old, and the pop superstar is celebrating the milestone with plenty of gifts for fans.

The festivities kicked off on Friday (Aug. 25) with a deluxe digital release of Yours Truly, along with newly recorded live performances of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.” Grande also took to her Instagram Stories to specify that the deluxe digital release of the album will feature “the Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed from” the album. The singer added, “I can’t wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do.”

The anniversary celebration of Yours Truly will continue over the next week. On Saturday (Aug. 26), Grande will drop the first part of a Q&A and a merch capsule, followed by a live performance of “Baby I” on Sunday (Aug. 27). The festivities continue on Monday (Aug. 28) with an unspecified vinyl pre-order, along with part two of the Q&A. Tuesday (Aug. 29) brings two more live performances (“Tattooed Heart” and “Right There”). Finally, on Wednesday (Aug. 30) — which is the actual 10th anniversary of the album’s release date — the star will drop a live performance of “The Way,” her duet with her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and “some behind the scenes stuff we found,” the singer writes.

The original Yours Truly, released Aug. 30, 2013, via Republic Records, marked Grande’s official foray into the music world, as she’d only been known before then for her roles in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, its spinoff Sam & Cat and Broadway’s 13.

Listen to the deluxe digital version of Yours Truly below.

