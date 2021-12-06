Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & Jimmy Fallon Team Up for Timely ‘Masked Christmas’ Song

The holiday season is officially in full swing, meaning there are brand-new Christmas songs aplenty leading up to December 25th. Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion are hopping on the Christmas song craze alongside late-night host Jimmy Fallon for their upcoming joint single “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” set to be released first thing Tuesday.

“Guys. I can’t believe I’m typing this but – I’m dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion,” Fallon excitedly tweeted. Grande replied, “The most fun ever. love you !!! both so much @theestallion,” while Megan responded with a simple “Love y’all” and heart-eyed emojis.

Grande most recently collaborated on a Christmas track with Kelly Clarkson for a cover of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.” Megan and Grande famously worked together on the remix for the “34+35 (Remix),” which also featured Doja Cat. “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” will be Megan’s first Christmas-themed track, while Grande has released holiday EPs Christmas Kisses and Christmas & Chill in 2013 and 2015, respectively. Grande’s most notable holiday track, “Santa Tell Me,” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year in January.

Fallon’s most recent Christmas single was a 2017 cover of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” which featured the former Beatle and The Roots on the track. In 2010, he also released “Drunk on Christmas” featuring John Rich.

See Megan, Grande and Fallon’s tweets about the forthcoming single below. While waiting for the track to drop, check out Billboard‘s list of the 100 best holiday songs of all time to get into the Christmas spirit.

