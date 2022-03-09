Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies Reunite for Some Hilarious ‘Rent’ Karaoke: Watch

Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande arrive at Project Angel Food's 2011 Divine Design Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ariana Grande reunited with her bestie Liz Gillies recently for the first time since before the pandemic and celebrated the best way they knew how: by rocking out to some Rent karaoke.

The pair performed a gender-bent rendition of “I’ll Cover You” from the beloved Broadway musical, with Gillies sharing the moment on her Instagram feed. “Last week…The highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS,” the Dynasty star captioned the post, which also included a selfie of the pair smizing for the camera.

For her part, the pop star commented, “my absolute heart” under the post, and also referenced an inside joke between the pair, writing, “‘i’m taking this coat off. oh wait no i’m Collins i have to keep it on.'”

The impromptu musical number was surely good practice for Grande, who’s next set to portray Glinda in the long-awaited big-screen adaptation of Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. In fact, the same day Gillies posted on Instagram, her BFF got the stamp of approval from Kristin Chenoweth, who famously originated the role of the good witch on Broadway.

Just last week at the 2022 SAG Awards, Erivo also dished on the growing “sisterhood” she’s building with the pop star as they prepare to begin filming the hotly anticipated movie musical. “It’s the most delightful thing ever,” she said on the red carpet of bonding with Ari. “We sat for, like, three hours on the floor of my house and just chatted and talked about everything.”

