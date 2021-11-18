Hear a Snippet of Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi’s ‘Just Look Up’ From ‘Don’t Look Up’ Movie

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up already has a stacked cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and more. Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also have roles in the film — set to release Dec. 10 — and they lent their musical talents to the movie’s soundtrack too, collaborating on the song “Just Look Up,” which fans can preview below.

The brief teaser of the song — which was nominated at Wednesday night’s Hollywood Music in Media Awards for song – onscreen performance — features Grande’s signature vocals belting out a high note as footage from the film plays. Both Grande and Cudi have writing credits for the song, in addition to Nicholas Britell and Taura Stintson.

The summary of the movie reads, “Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.”

The collaboration marks Grande and Cudi’s first time working on a song together. Most recently, Grande released her October 2020 album Positions, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen was released in December 2020 and charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to the snippet below.