Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi Share ‘Just Look Up’ Performance Video From ‘Don’t Look Up’: Watch

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi’s new collaboration “Just Look Up” is already scorching hot.

It’s topped Billboard’s weekly new music poll, and don’t bet against it going supernova when the film it appears in, Don’t Look Up, drops on Netflix later this month.

For Arianators who can’t wait, Grande shared the full performance video from the film.

In the clip, Ari descends from the rafters, dressed like an angel sent from Hollywood, as a packed arena laps it up.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ariana Grande Kid Cudi See latest videos, charts and news

Just Look Up, a sci-fi black comedy in which the lead is an extinction-level rock heading for earth, features an all-star support cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and the two singing stars.

The movie will have a limited theatrical run from today (Dec. 10), and it’s due to arrive Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve – on Netflix.

Watch the clip below.