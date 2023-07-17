Ariana Grande’s ‘Into You’ Music Video Reaches 1 Billion YouTube Views

It’s been seven years since Ariana Grande unveiled her club-ready hit “Into You” off her 2016 album Dangerous Woman, and the enduring hit has reached a new milestone. The music video for the track crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube.

Upon its release in 2016, “Into You” climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Over the course of her impressive career, Grande has notched a whopping 73 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Of those hits, 20 made the top 10 and seven topped the chart. The superstar’s first leader on the track was her 2018 breakup song, “Thank U, Next,” before snagging two more solo No. 1s with “7 Rings” and “Positions.”

She also topped the tally with a number of collaborations, including “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga, “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber and her two team-ups with The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears” and “Die For You.”

In other Grande news, the singer has reportedly split from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the couple has been separated since January and are planning to legally end their marriage. People also reports that the pair went their separate ways earlier this year.

Reminisce and rewatch Grande’s “Into You” music video below.