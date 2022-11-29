Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande took to social media to give fans a glimpse at her private life on Tuesday (Nov. 29), including a couple of new photos with her husband, Dalton Gomez.

While the pop star didn’t caption the slideshow, she kicked things off with a sweet selfie with her hubby, the twosome’s heads touching as they lean in for the camera. In the photo, Ari’s eyes are closed, but Gomez’s grin matches her own perfectly.

Another candid snap, presumably captured by the “Positions” singer, shows her real estate broker beau enjoying breakfast at a diner, dressed in a black LA Dodgers hat and North Face puffer jacket as he sips from a drink and looks off to the side.

Grande is currently in the midst of filming the long-awaited big-screen adaptation of Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu. She’s even dyed her famous locks blonde for the role of Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. Bridgerton hunk Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, though the rest of the cast has yet to be announced for the two-picture musical saga.

Recently, the singer and her co-star had the chance to get some advice for their trip to Oz from none other than Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway. “Think of all the other little young women or men that are or anybody that are watching them to see what it’s like to be different but be beautiful and to own that,” the Disenchanted actress said she told the duo during a catch-up with E! News.

Just last week, Ari showed off her newly lightened tresses for the release of her first-ever fragrance duo, Mod Blush and Mod Vanilla, which drop Thursday (Dec. 1) on the Ulta Beauty website as part of her growing fragrance and beauty empire.

Check out Ariana’s adorable photo with Dalton below.