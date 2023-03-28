Ariana Grande Celebrates 10th Anniversary of ‘The Way’ Collab With Mac Miller: ‘I Love You’

It’s been 10 years since Ariana Grande dropped “The Way,” the debut single from her first studio album, 2013’s Yours Truly. The song, featuring the singer’s then-boyfriend, late rapper Mac Miller, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in April of that year.

After a fan account noted the anniversary of the song’s release on Sunday, along with a clip from the flirty video for the song and the message, “can’t believe it’s been a whole DECADE (and more) in this road together 🫶 how are u guys celebrating today?,” Grande responded “I love you.” The singer then reposted the video on her Insta Story with the same loving caption.

Grande and Miller reportedly began getting friendly in mid-2013 after “The Way” blew up and teamed up again for the remix of her song “Into You,” before going public as a couple at the 2016 MTV VMAs. The singer announced that they’d broken up in May 2018, just four months before Miller was found dead at age 26 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

On Monday, Grande previewed her next act via a sneak peek at the eagerly anticipated Wicked movie musical. The preview included behind-the-scenes pics from the set in which she elegantly posed with co-star Cynthia Erivo with the caption “up to (no) good,” followed by bubbles and a broom emoji.

While director Jon M. Chu has kept things tightly under wraps during the shoot, an excited Jeff Goldblum spilled some secrets last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he confirmed that he had joined the cast of the film. “I was just on the set of Wicked. I’m not supposed to talk about that. But it’s been out and about,” Goldblum said with a wicked grin.

It’s still not confirmed what role Goldblum will play, but he had nothing but praise for his co-stars, adding, “you should see our witches, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, very good.” The film based on Gregory Maguire’s novel and the hit Broadway musical adaptation, will also feature Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, as well as Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bowen Yang, Adam James, Keala Settle and Bronwyn James.

Check out “The Way” video and the fan post below.