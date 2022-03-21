Ariana Grande Shares Video of Massive Leni-Kiko Pasig Rally Singing ‘Break Free’

A massive crowd of Filipinos took to Emerald Avenue in Pasig, the Philippines, on Sunday (March 20) for the the campaign rally of presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo, and her running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

While showing their support, the group began to sing Ariana Grande‘s 2014 hit, “Break Free,” and the high-energy moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media. Soon enough, the clip made its way to Grande herself, who shared the aerial view of the crowd to her Instagram Stories.

“I could not believe this was real,” she wrote, alongside teary-eyed emojis. “I love you more than words.”

According to Inquirer, an estimated 137,000 people attended the rally.

“Break Free” which Grande teamed up with Zedd for in 2014, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated August 30, 2014, and it spent 22 total weeks on the chart. My Everything, which “Break Free” appears on, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart on September 13, 2014 and ultimately spent a total of 89 weeks on the chart.

It’s been a big week for Grande, who unveiled the second drop of her R.E.M. Beauty line on Monday (Mar. 21). The new collection, titled “Goodnight & Go” in reference to her Sweetener track, includes pastel-colored eyeshadow palettes, lashes, a lash and brow boosting serum, metallic gel eyeshadow, eyeshadow gloss, a calming face mist, a cooling undereye balm and a cheek and lip stick.

While some products are already out of stock, you can see what’s still available and shop R.E.M. beauty’s full product line here.