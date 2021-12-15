Watch Ariana Grande ‘Audition’ for Blake Shelton’s ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’ Music Video

Ariana Grande, wannabe country girl?

That’s the premise behind the amusing skit posted by the superstar on Tuesday showing her “audition” for Blake Shelton‘s “Come Back as a Country Boy” music video.

In the comical clip, the “Santa Tell Me” singer dons a cowboy hat, flannel shirt and high-heeled boots while talking to off-camera casting agents. “Blake doesn’t think I’m ‘country enough,’ but I told him he’s so wrong so hopefully this’ll really show him what he needs to see,” she deadpans with her fingers crossed. The pint-size superstar then proceeds to fail miserably at various country-fied activities like catching a beer can, starting up a chainsaw (“Are you sure it’s charged? I think this one is defective…”) and kicking over a tree.

“Still waiting to hear but i feel like no news is good news ? ….. perhaps ? lmk @blakeshelton love you so much my pal,” she captioned the video. And while he has yet to respond, the official Instagram account for The Voice commented on the post with a hopeful, “Keep us posted!”

While Grande’s future in country music may be questionable at best, she certainly nailed the performance of her new single “Just Look Up” at the season 21 finale of The Voice.

Sadly — and frankly shockingly — the first-time coach didn’t have anyone on Team Ariana reach the show’s finals on her freshman go-around in the spinning chairs, though Jim and Sasha Allen made it to the top 8. (Harmonic sibling trio Girl Named Tom eventually took home the trophy, giving Kelly Clarkson her fourth win as coach.)

Watch Ariana’s hilarious audition tape below.