Annie Lennox Offering Rare Items From Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile For Charity Auction

Annie Lennox has pulled together a group of the world’s most iconic female artists for an international auction to support her charity’s work to economically empower and end violence against women and girls. The event from The Circle charitable organization will take place during the upcoming Global 16 Days of Activism and feature one-of-a-kind signed and handwritten lyrics from Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lennox, Alicia Keys and Angelique Kidjo.

The lyrics will be offered to the highest bidders and through sweepstakes draws for a $10 entry fee (or the equivalent in local currency.) “I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence,” said newly enshrined Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Lennox in a statement announcing the auction.

The Music Icons auction and prize drawing will be held live from Tuesday (Nov. 22) through Dec. 5, with the auction ending on Dec. 5 at 11:59 GMT; the deadline for sweepstakes entries is 11:59 GMT on Dec. 15; click here for full details on the items up for auction and how to bid or enter the sweepstakes.

Among the items available to bid on at press time are signed and hand-written lyrics to the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” Eilish’s “Your Power,” Carlile’s “Right on Time,’ Kidjo’s “Agolo” and Keys’ “Fallin’.”

“This is an incredible chance to bid for items of music history in the making,” said The Circle CEO Raakhi Shah in a statement. “We are so grateful to Alicia, Angelique, Annie, Billie and Brandi for their outstanding generosity and supporting women facing violence and abuse around the world. I would just encourage any music fan to go to the website and get bidding!”

According to a release, The Circle’s “16 Days Challenge” will feature a series of creative fundraising activities themed around the numbers 1 and 6 to make the global “16 Days of Activism” campaign against gender violence. The Challenge will run from Friday (Nov. 25) through Dec. 10, with The Circle’s supporters encouraged to find hundreds of creative ways to raise funds, from “dancing non-stop for 16 hours or inviting 16 friends to a life-changing lunch, to walking 1.6 miles for 16 days or forfeiting a daily coffee and donating the money saved for 16 days.” Click here to donate from anywhere in the world and see some prompts about getting involved.