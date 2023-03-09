(G)I-DLE’s Minnie & Anne-Marie Vent on Pop-Star ‘Expectations’ in New Collaboration: Watch

While Anne-Marie is the English pop star known for massive collaborations with Marshmello and Clean Bandit, and Minnie is the Thailand-raised singer and producer in K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, there are universal frustrations both pop stars can agree upon that get explored in “Expectations.”

The new collaboration speaks to sticking to your guns and blazing your own path in life. The pair brush off unsolicited career advice, declare their past music doesn’t define them today (Minnie shouts out (G)I-DLE’s 2020 summer single “Dumdi Dumdi” while Anne-Marie throws back to her debut single “Karate” from 2015), and share a message with the Recording Academy, shouting, “F-ck that Grammy nomination/ Happiness cannot be bought!”

The pair show off their different personalities in the music video where both get rowdy and let loose while singing their stories in their own studios.

“Expectations” is Anne-Marie’s latest plug in the K-pop scene since jumping on a remix to boy band SEVENTEEN‘s single “_WORLD” last year. The U.K. starlet has become a favorite in South Korea after the remarkable local success of singles like “2002” and “Friends,” that’s led her to wins at Korean-music ceremonies including the V Live Awards, Gaon Chart Music Awards, Asia Artist Awards and more.

Watch Anne-Marie and Minnie challenge “Expectations” in their music video below: