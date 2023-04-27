Amy Winehouse Book, ‘In Her Words,’ to Feature Personal Journals, Photos, Handwritten Lyrics

A new book featuring Amy Winehouse‘s handwritten lyrics, photos and personal journals will be released this summer in time for what would have been the late singer’s 40th birthday.

Amy Winehouse: In Her Words, is due out in hardcover on August 29 from HarperCollins and in statement the company said the 288-page collection “shines a spotlight on her incredible writing talent, her wit, her charm and lust for life.” It promises an intimate, curated assemblage of never-before-seen personal items that “traces her creative evolution growing up in North London to global superstardom, providing a rare insight into the girl who grew up to become a legend.”

Winehouse died at 27 of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011. The singer’s parents, Janis and Mitch, helped compile the personal mementos that the publisher promises will give fans insight into Amy’s writing process and creative mind.

“This highly designed book reveals the real Amy Winehouse and dives into her unmatched artistic ability,” the statement continues about the singer who won five Grammys in 2008, including best new artist, record of the year and song of the year for “Rehab.”

“With the support of her parents and the Amy Winehouse Foundation, Amy Winehouse is truly a visual celebration of the singer’s life and reflects her sense of fun, emanates her strong spirit, and unfolds her inspiring development into an award-winning and chart-topping singer and lyricist,” the description reads.

The “Back to Black” and “Rehab” singer’s life will also be celebrated in an upcoming biopic, Back to Black, starring Marisa Abela (COBRA), directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy).

See the book’s cover below.