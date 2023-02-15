Aly & AJ Pour One Out for the Night Owls on New Single ‘After Hours’

Aly & AJ sidled up to the bar on Wednesday (Feb. 15) to unveil their new single “After Hours” and its accompanying music video.

On the track, the sister act channels equal parts Wilson Phillips and ’70s Americana as they take shots at a moody dive bar with fellow Disney Channel alum Aimee Carrero and belt out, “You’ve had far worse days/ So pour a drink, I’ll do the same/ After hours, when the city’s in bed/ After hours, that’s when I’m out of my head/ I’m a live wire, it’s when I’m at my best/ After hours, after hours.”

The night owl anthem will appear on the duo’s upcoming fifth studio album With Love From, which will also include the previously released title track and follow-up single “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” The full studio effort — their second independent full-length after 2021’s A Touch of the Beat… — is set to arrive in March.

Throughout 2022, the pair behind “Potential Breakup Song” also dropped re-recorded versions of Into the Rush fan favorite “Chemicals React” and Insomniatic single “Like Whoa.” They also ended the year performing their harmonic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” with tourmate Ben Platt for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

In support of their forthcoming LP, Aly & AJ plan to embark on a headlining U.S. tour this spring with stops at venues like Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and more.

Watch the music video for Aly & AJ’s “After Hours” below.